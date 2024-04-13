A shooting incident which occurred at Tema New Town on Friday night is said to have led to the death of two persons with three others currently on admission at the Tema General Hospital receiving medical attention.

Joy News sources said the incident happened on the final night of the Kplejoo celebration.

According to sources, a group of jubilant youth blocked access to a vehicle carrying officers of the Eastern Command of the Ghana Navy.

The officers are said to have fired gunshots to disperse the group of people.

So far, the Ghana Navy has not responded to the incident.

The police have taken up the case and have commenced investigations.