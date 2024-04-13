The Presidency has dismissed reports that the former Director-General of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), Dr. John Ofori Tenkorang, was relieved of his duties as a result of misconduct.

In a press release dated April 13, the Director of Communications at the Office of the President, Eugene Arhin indicated that Dr Ofori-Tenkorang’s exit is part of a restructuring ongoing at SSNIT.

“The President is satisfied with the performance of Dr Ofori-Tenkorang as Director-General of SSNIT in the past seven years, as the institution, under his watch, witnessed some impressive transformation. The President thanks him for his services to the nation,” the statement read.

Dr. Ofori-Tenkorang was asked to leave his post and hand over his duties to Kofi Bosompem Osafo-Maafo, the Deputy Director-General for Investments, by Monday, April 15.

Consequently, Mr. Osafo-Maafo was promoted to the position of Director-General for SSNIT.

Pearl Nana Ama Darko, the Deputy Director-General for Operations and Benefits, has been reassigned to the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) as the Commissioner for Support Services.

President Akufo-Addo also appointed Juliana Kpedekpo as the new Deputy Director-General for Operations and Benefits.

ALSO READ:

Immigration Service reacts to ‘dismissal’ of officer over partisan politics

Former Ejisu NPP MP goes independent in upcoming by-elections