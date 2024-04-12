The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has dismissed reports on the dismissal of an officer for engaging in partisan politics.

In a statement, GIS explained the story alleged that, the officer had been summoned over open support for Moses Abor, a contender of the Interior Minister and Member of Parliament for Ayawaso Central, Henry Quartey in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) recent primaries.

“The story appears to link this incident to the Minister’s recent comments during his visit to the Immigration Service Headquarters, where he cautioned officers against partisan politics.

The Interior Minister during his visit admonished all officers to be professional in the discharge of their duties and eschew partisan politics, especially since this is an election year,” the statement read.

The Service has admitted that its Code of Conduct and Reporting Mechanism bar officers from engaging in partisan politics.

“This is to ensure strict professionalism of Officers in the discharge of their duties, which includes border and migration management, and contribution to national security,” the statement added.

However, no officer has been sacked or summoned as reported.

Management of GIS has therefore urged the general public to disregard the publication and treat it with the contempt it deserves.

