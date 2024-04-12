A political scientist at the University of Ghana, Prof Kobby Mensah, says Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia tends to avoid addressing certain key issues when he gets an opportunity to address Ghanaians.

The academic stated that he is disappointed in the NPP flagbearer because he shies away from some key issues which need immediate attention.

This comes after the Vice President for the first time publicly disclosed his stance on LGBTQ+ issues in his Eid-ul-Fitr message since the anti-LGBTQ bill was passed in Parliament.

Dr Bawumia said, “On the issue of LGBTQ, it is important to note that our cultural and societal norms and values as Ghanaians frown on the practice of homosexuality. Furthermore, as a Muslim, my view on this matter aligns with the position of my religious faith.

“The Holy Quran is replete with verses frowning on LGBTQ acts, including same-sex marriages. My faith is therefore very strictly against the practice of homosexuality, no “ifs” or “buts”. No shades of grey.”

But speaking on JoyNews’ SMS, Prof Mensah cited this delay in addressing such a crucial issue as a prime example of the Vice President’s reluctance to engage when it comes to significant matters.

He noted that the timing of Dr. Bawumia’s disclosure of his stance on LGBTQ+ issues was questionable, as it was overshadowed by the festive season and other topical matters.

According to Prof. Mensah, some issues demand “national character”, “national action” and “political leadership” and he must step up to the plate.

In addition, he also pointed out that Dr. Bawumia failed to address several key issues, including economic challenges and ongoing power outages.

“He runs away from economics. He doesn’t talk about the economic issues anymore. Dumsor, have you heard the Vice President talk about it?

“Geopolitical and economic issues, he shied away from them because there are powerful people in the LGBTQ+ that perhaps he is not able to confront,” he said.

“At the moment when we need judgment, when we need character, when we need leadership, he has failed,” the Political Scientist added.

