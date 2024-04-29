Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Adentan, Yaw Buaben Asamoa has criticised President Akufo-Addo for his comments against the independent candidate in the Ejisu by-election.

According to him, the President made similar comments when Fomena MP and Second Deputy Speaker, Andrew Asiamah decided to contest the 2020 election and the NPP eventually had to go and apologise.

President Akufo-Addo during a rally on Sunday took a swipe at the three-time Ejisu NPP MP, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi has severed ties with party.

Cautioning Mr Aduomi to desist from resorting to lies in his quest for a comeback, he urged electorates to vote for the NPP’s candidate, Kwabena Boateng.

The President also took on invisible individuals or groups whom he alleged were manipulating Mr Aduomi, adding it is only an NPP MP who can convince him to develop Ejisu.

Reacting to this on on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday, Mr. Asamoa, now a leading member of the Movement for Change (M4C) said he can foresee the Fomena history repeating itself.

“Their comments are reckless. They have not made any decent comment in this campaign and these were the same comments they made during the fomena situation and later had to go and beg Asiamah.

“It seems history is about to repeat itself and this time around, the begging will be more. NPP members have become stubborn because of power and talk by heart,” he stated.

