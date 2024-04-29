President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated the need for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate, Kwabena Boateng to be voted for in the April 30 Ejisu by-election.

He said until he leaves power on January 7, 2025, he has the power to do developmental projects in the country and only an NPP MP can convince him to develop a constituency.

“From today to 7th January 2025, the NPP government is in power under the leadership of Akufo-Addo. If you’re looking for someone who can convince the NPP President then we need an NPP member and not an Independent member who we don’t know. It won’t happen,” he stated.

In this regard, a vote for Mr Boateng will ensure the continuity of development in Ejisu.

The President said this at a final campaign in Ejisu on Sunday while reacting to the decision of former MP, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi to contest as an independent candidate.

“I came here to plead with you to help me. You can see what is happening in Parliament now. We need a majority even if it’s one vote to help us compete in Parliament and that one vote is Kwabena Boateng.

“I know that Members of Parliament for Ejisu are mostly Ministers and even though there is a shorter time, I will see what I can do about it if you vote for him,” he told a cheering crowd in Ejisu,” he added.

Akufo-Addo’s comment comes a few days after the Minister of Roads and Highways, Francis Asenso Boakye, urged electorates to disregard Mr and focus on electing Kwabena Boateng, as the independent candidate can contribute very little to the development of the constituency.

Mr Boakye explained that, should the independent candidate or another candidate from another political party win the upcoming polls, it would be difficult for them to come to his ministry to lobby for road projects.

The Ejisu by-election follows the death of Deputy Finance Minister and MP, Dr John Kumah on March 7, 2024.

