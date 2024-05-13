A leading member of the Bawumia campaign team, Sammy Awuku, has revealed how the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will win the December general elections.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Monday, he said their victory will be driven by strategy not incumbency advantage.

“In this election, the NPP is approaching it not as a party in power, but as if we are in opposition. Our victory will be driven by strategic maneuvers that may not be immediately apparent to the NDC,” Mr. Awuku explained.

He clarified that, while the NPP does not intend to manipulate the electoral process, they have devised effective strategies to ensure success.

The former National Youth Organizer of the NPP said Vice President Bawumia’s grassroots efforts and the door-to-door campaign will do the magic for them.

Despite acknowledging existing challenges, Mr. Awuku expressed confidence in the NPP’s ability to offer the best alternative for governance.

Regarding Bawumia’s presidential aspirations, he was optimistic the NPP flagbearer would excel in the role.

He prayed for God’s guidance for the NPP team as they navigate the electoral landscape for victory in December.

