The Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Sammy Awuku has shared an adorable photo to mark his birthday, which falls today, April 10.

In his caption, beaming with smiles, he expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the blessings in his life, making it clear that it is the doing of the Lord.

Prayers and well-wishes are pouring in for the former National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Scores of people, particularly politicians, have thronged his Twitter page to wish him well.

Cheers to four good decades of God's grace, growth and grit.

It is indeed the doing of the Lord and it is marvelous in our eyes.#FortyAndFabulous #GratefulToGod #BirthdayCelebration pic.twitter.com/b3oHIV6Hk9 — Samuel Awuku (@sammiawuku) April 10, 2024

