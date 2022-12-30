A video of the Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) Sammi Awuku has gone viral, capturing him performing to his former schoolmates.

Mr Awuku who is a member of St Augustine’s College School Past Students Union (APSU) is seen entertaining his mates with Sisqo’s Unleash the Dragon.

In the said video which is featured in this article, the young politician is seen showcasing his musical prowess to the amazement of colleagues who could not help but dance to the tunes.

After a few lines of the song, he is joined by colleagues who are seen teasing him after he abandoned the microphone as lead vocalist and allowed them to sing in unison.

This, many argue, is the rare side of Mr Awuku as many people know him more for his political side.

It would be recalled that in October last year, while serving as the Guest of Honour of the 2001 Year Group of the St. Augustine’s College/Holy Child School Past Students Union (APSU/HOPSA), he took the microphone to dish out some good music from Kwabena Kwabena and others to patrons.

Mr Awuku, seen as one of the old students who has distinguished himself with exemplary leadership in the discharge of his duties, took the opportunity to unveil his other side which is his love for music and singing.