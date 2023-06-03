Former National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammy Awuku, has ranked all presidential aspirants of the NPP ahead of former President John Mahama.

He says the track record of the NDC flagbearer for Election 2024 does not justify his return as President.

Mr Awuku has, however, advised members of his party to restrain from denting the image of any of the aspirants in the heat of campaigning for a flagbearer.

He was speaking at the launch of a support fund for the youth in the Kwabre East NPP.