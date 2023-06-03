Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has strongly responded to a Nigerian gay pastor who criticised his stance on LGBTQ+ issues in Ghana.

Rightify Ghana, a human rights organisation, expressed concerns on Twitter regarding the potential threats posed by the proposed “Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill” to the lives of LGBTQ+ individuals.

In their extensive Twitter thread, Rightify Ghana accused Sam George, the lead sponsor of the bill, of being dishonest by claiming that LGBTQ+ individuals were advocating for same-sex marriage in Ghana.

Reverend Jide Macaulay, a British-Nigerian gay pastor, referred to Mr George as a failed politician and a national disgrace for allegedly spreading false information about the queer community.

Responding to the pastor’s remarks, Mr George swiftly rebuked him, calling him a failed human being and urged him to focus on his HIV infection, which he claimed was a result of homosexuality.

In a tweet, Mr George wrote, “Look at this failed human being attempting to call me out? Go deal with your HIV infection, which is a result of your homosexuality. Like they say in your home country, Nigeria, you no reach! Off you go!”

The exchange between Mr George and Reverend Jide Macaulay highlights the ongoing debate surrounding LGBTQ+ rights in Ghana, with strong opinions and emotions on both sides of the issue.

Check out the tweets below:

Sam George @samgeorgegh lacks the basic intelligence in understanding human sexuality. He is a failed politician, a national disgrace, a threat to national security and he needed hatred to boost his career. His explanation makes no sense. LGBTQ people are not asking for marriage… https://t.co/L7pqkNbMzC — Revd Mother Jide ‘Emeka’ Macaulay HHH ™ (@RevJide) June 2, 2023