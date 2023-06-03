The District Chief Executive (DCE) of Gomoa East, Solomon Darko Quarm, along with a team of police officers, has apprehended a group of land guards who had stormed the Gomoa Okyereko farming community.

The land guards were wielding guns and causing destruction to crops in an attempt to sell the land.

The alarming incident involved land guards invading the community, maliciously destroying crops, and even resorting to firing live bullets, endangering the local farmers’ lives.

In an interview with Adom News, Mr Quarm expressed his determination to tackle the issue head-on.

He revealed that as soon as the police arrived at the scene, the land guards swiftly fled, realizing that their actions would not go unpunished.

The DCE made it clear that the Gomoa East District would not tolerate the presence of any land guards or fraudulent estate developers.

