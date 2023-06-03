Black Stars defender, Tariq Lamptey, has praised coach Chris Hughton’s personality following his appointment as the head coach of the senior national team.

The former Newcastle United boss was appointed as Otto Addo’s successor in March. Addo left his role following Ghana’s early exit at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Hughton led the team against Angola in a doubleheader in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with the Black Stars recording a win and a draw.

Since the former Brighton boss took over the job, Tariq has not played for the national team due to his injury concerns but the right-back worked under the 64-year-old during his time as the technical advisor of the team at the 2022 World Cup.

“I knew Chris from before. He is a fantastic guy. His coaching career speaks for him and we are all excited to work under him,” he told Joy Sports.

“Chris is a great guy and you can see that on and off the pitch.”

At the World Cup, Tariq made just one start in the three games the team played, while coming off the bench in the opening game against Portugal.

The Brighton and Hove Albion defender seems to be fighting for the right-back position with Alidu Seidu and Denis Odoi.

He says he is looking forward to reclaiming the spot when he is fit.

“I think it’s like anything in football. You have to be fit first,” he added.

“You have to make sure that your recovery is right, eating well and sleeping well and then training hard to make sure I am back up to my smooth level. Be training and playing well and then we will see what the coach decides.”

Hughton will take charge of his third game of the Black Stars when they face Madagascar in the penultimate qualifier this month.

READ ALSO