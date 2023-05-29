Brighton and Hove Albion defender, Tariq Lamptey, has opened up on his decision to play for the senior national team, the Black Stars.

The former Chelsea right-back switched nationality to play for the West African country in July last year from England despite playing for the English side at different youth levels.

Speaking on what influenced his decision, Lamptey revealed that he was convinced about the love and support he was shown when he started his charity foundation in Ghana.

“A number of things came into it especially when it happened and I think one of the big decisions was when I was doing my charity foundation and you see people around and they give you that amazing feeling and you are grateful for the support as always and that influenced my decision to play for the Black Stars,” he told Citi Breakfast Show.

Tariq also revealed that his charity has been in Ghana for over five years now. He started his charity while at Chelsea.

He made his debut against Brazil in a friendly in a build-up to the World Cup in Qatar.

Tariq featured at the World Cup in Qatar and was lauded for his fine performance despite the country’s early exit from the tournament.

He is expected to be left out of Black Stars squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Madagascar next month in the matchday five games.

