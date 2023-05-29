Former General Secretary of Accra Hearts of Oak National Chapters Committee, Maxwell Asabre, says God will deal with any club official who has contributed to the miserable campaign of the team.

The Phobians have been poor in the ongoing campaign. After 32 games played, Hearts of Oak now sit 8th on the league log with 45 points.

The Rainbow Club in the matchday 32 games suffered a 1-0 defeat against Legon Cities on Sunday at El-Wak Stadium.

Hearts of Oak have now lost back-to-back games in the Ghana Premier League, ending any hopes of a top-four finish.

In fact, with two games to go, the Phobians could be battling relegation as they are just five points above the drop zone.

Speaking on the Ultimate Sports Show on Asempa FM, Asabre said officials of the club have contributed to the club’s poor campaign.

According to him, God will deal with any official who has contributed to the misery.

God punish anyone who has benefited from the disgraceful state of hearts of Oak – Maxwell Asabre – Football Analyst#TheUltimateSportsShow pic.twitter.com/sa23LR4uPB — Asempa 94.7FM (@Asempa947_FM) May 29, 2023

David Ocloo’s boys face Real Tamale United and Berekum Chelsea in their last two games of the league season.