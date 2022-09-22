Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo, has expressed his excitement with the inclusion of Tariq Lamptey into the team saying he is a “solid player.”

The Brighton right back is among players who have completed nationality switch to play for the West African country.

Lamptey, who has been named in Ghana’s squad for the friendly games against Brazil and Nicaragua, has settled quickly into the squad and is likely to make his debut for Ghana on Friday.

The 21-year-old turned down a call-up from England U21 to accelerate his path to becoming a Ghana international, and he has received a warm welcome since arriving at camp in France.

Speaking ahead of the game, Addo singled out Lamptey for praise but reiterated that it was a difficult decision to leave some names out.

Addo believes Lamptey has a lot to offer the Black Stars and is pleased the former Chelsea player chose to represent Ghana at the senior international level despite strong interest from England.

“To put together the squad was difficult because some decisions were very very close,” he said on Thursday.

“We are happy to have Tariq Lamptey who is a solid Premier League player, especially because he is very very young and very fast,” Addo added.