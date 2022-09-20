Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew, believes new players who have joined the national team will improve the side ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

Otto Addo, who is the head coach, has named five players out of the six players who have completed their nationality switch in his squad for the Brazil and Nicaragua friendly games.

Spain-based Inaki Williams, Brighton wing-back Tariq Lamptey, Stephan Ambrosius of German side Karlsruhe, Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer of Hamburg SV, and Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu are expected to feature in the preparatory games.

The 32-year-old Al Sadd forward, speaking in an interview, said that the timing of the players’ decision to play for the Black Stars could lead to a suspicion that their main motivation was to play in the World Cup in Qatar, so it is up to them to demonstrate the right level of commitment and wear the national jersey with pride to win over their critics.

“I know that some people are saying that they have come because of the World Cup but honestly we will never know [the real motive]. What we know is that these are quality players who can bring something to the squad,” he told Graphic Sports.

“Now, they have decided to come and if they have the right heart, the right determination to die for the team from the first minute to the 90th minute during the World Cup and after the World Cup, we are going to open every door that we have to make them comfortable,” said the experienced midfielder who leads Ghana to a third World Cup tournament.

The U-20 World Cup winner could not hide his excitement about the opportunity to strengthen the team with players with talent and experience at a time the national team was undergoing transition.

“First of all, the fact that they considered themselves as Ghanaians and are ready to play for Ghana means they are welcome. We’ll open the door for anybody that can help us to achieve something and for the long term it is welcome.

“They should come with the right heart and the right idea and everyone will welcome them into the team.”

Ghana plays Brazil at the Stade Oceane in Le Havre on September 23 and against Nicaragua in the South-eastern Spanish city of Lorca four days later.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars have been housed in Group H alongside Portugal and Uruguay.