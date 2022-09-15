Former Black Stars assistant coach, Ibrahim Tanko, has urged the current technical team, led by Otto Addo, to consider deploying Mohammed Kudus as a ‘false nine’ ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Kudus, 22, played the ‘false nine’ role through pre-season and in the Champions League, and the Dutch Eredivisie, the Ghana forward has been playing the role.

The former FC Nordjaelland forward has scored five goals in four matches played in his new role.

Speaking in an interview, Tanko, who is the technical director for Accra Lions stated that Kudus has evolved from an attacking midfielder to a striker and must be given the chance to play in that position in the Black Stars.

“Kudus is a very talented player he can play most of the positions if you pair him with a holding midfielder, he can play as a number 8 or striking,” Tanko told Joy Sports.

“The technical team has a plan so let’s hope that all the boys will stay fit so the technical team will have options to select from. It’s one of the options the technical team can look at,” he added.

Mohammed Kudus has been named in Ghana’s squad for the upcoming international friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua on September 23rd and 27th respectively.