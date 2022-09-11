Mohammed Kudus has been named the Man of The Match against SC Heerenveen in the Dutch Eredivisie on Saturday.

The 22-year-old having hugely impressed in the Champions League in mid-week, Kudus was named in Ajax’s lineup for match-week six.

Two quick goals from Davy Klaassen and Kenneth Taylor in the 4th and 16th minute gave the home side a 2-0 for the first half of the game.

Three minutes after the break, Kudus Mohammed, who was on the verge of leaving the club on loan this summer extended their lead to 3-0 with a brilliant strike after the SC Heerenveen defense failed to deal with a corner-kick effected by Dusan Tadic.

The Ghana international registered his second goal of the day with another fine strike in the 59th minute before Dutch-born Ghanaian forward Brian Brobbey sealed their home win with his goal in the 70th minute.

The winger had 89% pass accuracy, 33 touches, 1/3 successful dribbles completed, 2/6 ground duels won, 2 shots on target, and 2 goals scored.

Mohammed was replaced by Argentine attacker Lucas Ocampus after enjoying 72 minutes of the game action at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam.

The former FC Nordajaelland forward has scored five goals in his eight game outings for AFC Ajax in all competitions this season so far.

Kudus has been named in Ghana’s squad for the upcoming friendly games against Brazil and Nicaragua later this month.