The one-week observation of Comfort Owusu-Agyemang, wife of the Chairman of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Council of Elders, has been held.

The solemn ceremony came off on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at the Owusu-Agyemang residence at East Legon, Accra.

In attendance to commiserate with the Owusu-Agyemang family were the Vice -President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, former President John Dramani Mahama, the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare and the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo.

Former Speaker of Parliament, Aaron Mike Oquaye, Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen, former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah; former Minister of Youth and Sports, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, other officials, as well as representatives of corporate bodies, security service, chiefs, politicians and clergymen, were present to mourn with the family.

Mrs Owusu-Agyemang died on August 25, 2022, in the United Kingdom (UK) after a short illness.

As the wife of one of the founding members of the NPP, the deceased played an integral role in the formation days of the party.

Meanwhile, the family has set the final funeral rites for November 12 at the Ridge Church, Accra