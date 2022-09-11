Samuel Ashie Quaye scored the first goal of the 2022/23 betPawa Premier League season as Great Olympics record a winning start to the new campaign.

The versatile player’s strike from nine minutes to the end of the game was all the Wonder Club needed to snatch all three points at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, September 10.

After losing Annor Walker to Samartex, Olympics started the season under former Medeama SC coach, Yaw Preko, who also led the team during the pre-season.

Having met earlier twice in the 2022 GHALCA G6 tournament, the Hunters were always going to be difficult opposition for Olympics.

Both teams failed to unsettle each other in the opening 45 minutes of the game as they headed into the break with the score 0-0.

However, the home team were the superior side after the recess and deservedly took the lead in the 81st minute through Ashie Quaye.

The 1-0 win sees Olympics go top of the league with the matchday one fixtures continuing on Sunday, September 11.