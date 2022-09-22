Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Darkovibes, has declared that when he was creating his new single, he was thinking about carnal activities.

Titled ‘Happy Day’, the song was released on Thursday, September 15, 2022.

In a video released on Tuesday, 20 September, 2022, he revealed, “As at the time I was creating this song, I was thinking about sex, chale.”

“I was thinking about sex and I was imagining myself and my girl in the room, listening to a song like this. Like, this is how it’s going to make me feel,” he went on.

Also, the Ghanaian rapper shared what his first impressions were when he first heard the P. Prime produced beat.

“Firstly, when I heard the beat, it gave me that lifestyle vibes. Like normal random living,” he said before citing instances like, “you and your family at the beach, or you and your girl in the bedroom or maybe going for a road trip. Like all these normal random things that people do on a regular basis.”

Notwithstanding his personal appreciation and sentiments about the song and its instrumental, Cool Paul, as he is affectionately called, hopes “maybe when you listen to the song you are going to have your own different experience to it.”

Reminding fans of how he feels about the song, he continued: “This is how I want people, or my fans, or my family and then my friends to receive it, chale. It’s all love.”

The video for the groovy number posted on YouTube on Friday, 16 September, 2022, was directed by Lutch Media.