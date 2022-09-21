It has been revealed that the pastor arrested in connection with the murder and secret burial of a 22-year-old lady at Mankessim is the fiancé of the deceased’s elderly sister, Doris.

He has been identified as Michael Darko Amponsah.



An uncle of the victim, Joseph Dade, disclosed this on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, stating the family has met the suspect with preparations underway for their marriage.



The lady, Georgina Asor Botchwey, met her untimely death after travelling from Yeji to Cape Coast for a nursing admission interview about two weeks ago.



After the interview, the pastor, whose name is yet to be known, is sad to have picked her up to Mankessim to spend the night since it was late.



However, nothing was from her neither did she return home until her body was exhumed on Tuesday by police investigators through the lead of the pastor after an arrest.



The sister’s fiance confessed to committing the crime with one Nana Clark Onyaa who is the Tufuhene of Ekumfi Akwakrrom.



The rationale behind their act is, however, not known.



But according to Mr Dade, following Georgina’s disappearance, the suspect asked the family to bring GHS15,000 so he could take them to his spiritual father for certain rituals to be performed to help find Asor.



“We had a tip off about a native of Yeji who last saw Asor after the interview before the pastor came to pick her up but we couldn’t tell Doris what her man has done because we were scared she could inform him to aid his escape.



“But we had engaged her later so we could get the pastor’s contact and details about where we could meet him. That was what led to his arrest,” he said.