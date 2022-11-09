Relatives of 22-year-old Asor Botchwey who was gruesomely murdered at Mankessim were left disappointed as the court adjourned the case for the fourth time.

The three suspects standing trial were supposed to appear before the Cape Coast District Court 2 on Tuesday.

But Adom News‘ Kofi Adjei reported they couldn’t show up as the Police administration failed to get fuel for their car due to the high prices of fuel in the country.

The Court, presided over by Her Worship, Bernice Mensima Ackom, therefore, adjourned the case to November 22, 2022.

Speaking to Adom News after the proceeding, the family head of the late aspiring nursing student, Papa Annan Swanzy, expressed shock at the turnout of events.

He, however, indicated the family will not back down, adding nothing can stop them in their quest to seek justice for the murdered daughter.

Madam Kate Swanzy, an aunty to the deceased, appealed to government to structure the judicial system to suit the poor, indicating that they are faced with a lot of obstacles in fighting for justice for their daughter.

The Tufuhene of Ekwamkrom, Nana Onyaa Clark and a self-styled man of God, Michael Darko, said to be the fiancé of Asor’s sister murdered and secretly buried her for ritual purposes in September.

The third accused person is the mason who was hired to dig the hole for the burial who Nana Clark has appealed to the court to withdraw his case.