Details of circumstances that led to the gruesome murder of 22-year-old Georgina Asor Botchwey at Mankessim have popped up in court.

Miss Botchwey, who lived at Yeji in the Bono East Region, was an applicant seeking admission to the Ankaful Psychiatric Nursing School.

She, therefore, arrived in Cape Coast on the 8th of September, 2022, for a scheduled interview as part of the admission process.

The facts presented in court on Thursday revealed upon arrival, she [Georgina] called the pastor, Michael Darko Amponsah who is also her sister’s fiance and informed him about his presence in the region.

Mr Amponsah assured her he will pick her up after her interview on 9th of September, at about mid-day, they met at the Ankaful Psychiatric Nursing School.

Nana Clark Onyaa

Mr Amponsah came with Nana Onyaa Clark, also known as Christopher Ekow Clark Quansah, the Tufuhene of Ekumfi Akwaakrom and a trader and picked the deceased up in a taxi to Pedu junction in Cape Coast where the chief had parked his Benz car with the registration number GT 8686-C.

The chief drove to Akwaakrom where he reportedly took the deceased’s iPhone and locked her in a room.

The accused persons subsequently went to Asikafo Ambantem, a suburb of Mankessim where they dug a hole in an uncompleted story building belonging to the chief.

They went back for Georgina and sent her to Asikafo Ambantem where the chief allegedly hit her with a club whereupon she fell.

The pastor is also alleged to have held the neck of the deceased till she died. They left the uncompleted storey-building around 2:00 am.

A complaint was lodged to the police by the brother of the deceased, Alfred Duodu.

The police picked intelligence and started looking for the accused persons and, on the 19th of September, the pastor was arrested at Anomabo where he admitted committing the crime.

He subsequently led the police to where the deceased had been buried and the body was exhumed.

The police further picked intelligence and Nana Clark was arrested at his hideout at Ekumfi Akwaakrom.

He also admitted to the crime and stated that they did that for money rituals.

They were charged with conspiracy to commit crime to wit murder; and murder contrary to section 46 of the Criminal and other offences Act, 1980, Act 29.

