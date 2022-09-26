The People’s National Convention (PNC) is advocating for death penalty for suspects found guilty of ritual murder.

This move, it explained, is to serve as a warning to others seeking to commit similar crime.

General Secretary of PNC, Janet Nabla, in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday said presidential assent to death penalty is long overdue.

Her comment follows the gruesome murder of 22-year-old Georgina Asor Botchwey who was seeking admission to the nursing training school.

The suspects are Nana Clark Onyaa, the Tufuhene of Ekumfi Akwakrom and self-styled pastor who confessed to helping him kidnap, kill, and secretly bury the lady in one of the chief’s apartments.

The two have been remanded into police custody to reappear on October 4, 2022.

Reacting to this, the PNC General Secretary said the suspects, who have confessed to the crime, must be sentenced to death.

“These two have confessed to the crime so they must be sentenced to death and the President must sign for them to be killed,” she fumed.

A livid Nabla said the penchant to sentence such criminals to life in prison is emboldening many to get away with murder.

“We must sentence people to death because the life sentence is making more Ghanaians to commit more crimes,” she bemoaned.

She was certain if the Mankessim murder suspects are sentenced to death, such needless ritual murders in Ghana will stop.