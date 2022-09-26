The University of Education, Winneba (UEW), has given stakeholders up to October 7, 2022, to resolve students’ concerns about their cumulative Grade Point Average (GPA).

The directive comes on the back of a meeting with final years who demonstrated on Friday to express their displeasure over discrepancies in their results with barely three weeks to graduation.

In a statement, the school assured that there will be some updates to the GPAs starting from September 26.

“Result-related issues that have been submitted by various departments have been collated and are being uploaded for students to view online in the coming week,” a statement from the school read.

Meanwhile, management has set up a help centre to address the concerns of the student.

“They are also entreated to take advantage of the laid down procedures and directives given for the speedy resolution of their problems,” the statement urged.