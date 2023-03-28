The University of Education, Winneba (UEW) says the new administration led by Vice-Chancellor Professor Mawutor Avoke since taking office has received numerous petitions and injunctions aimed at deterring management from running smoothly.

In an interview with Adom News, Council Chairman, Nana Ofori Ansah III, said elements within the university under the guise of concerned staff keep churning out fabricated stories about the chairman, Vice Chancellor and the management team.

He indicated that some individuals have resorted to the law court on simple administrative matters while others are using surrogates who most of the time have nothing to do with the university to disrupt academic work.

Nana Ansah said the university is ready to stretch a hand of friendship to all who are aggrieved to help resolve matters.

The Chairman made these comments during the graduation ceremony for 15,000 students.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof Mawutor Avoke, also called on the graduates to embrace integrity, objectivity, honesty and use their critical thinking ability to solve problems in society.