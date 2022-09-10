A lecturer and three female students of the University of Education -Winneba (UEW) have died in a ghastly accident at Apirede in the Eastern Region.

Other students have also sustained various degrees of injuries in the accident which occurred on Friday.

The victims said to be with the university’s Early grade and Childhood Development department were on their way for an excursion at Mountain Afadjato when the incident occurred.

The Students Representative Council confirmed the accident in a statement.

The council has indicated the victims are receiving treatment at the Eastern Regional Hospital and Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital.