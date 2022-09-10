The United Kingdom’s new monarch King Charles III travelled from Balmoral to London on Friday morning, following the death of his mother the Queen.

Journeying alongside his wife, the Queen Consort Camilla, the King flew from Aberdeen to RAF Northolt ahead of his televised address to the nation later.

On arrival at Buckingham Palace, he was greeted by thousands of well-wishers in a moving moment.

King Charles III looked thoughtful as he left the Balmoral estate, where Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully on Thursday afternoon

Camilla also appeared sombre on the journey to Aberdeen Airport on Friday morning

Dressed in mourning clothes of a black suit, the new monarch was seen walking to the aircraft

,He greeted staff before embarking on the flight

The King’s sons, the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge, and the Duke of Sussex also left Balmoral on Friday.

Early on Friday morning, Prince Harry was seen leaving for Windsor where he and his wife are due to stay until after the period of national mourning ends

Prince Harry also caught a flight from Aberdeen airport

He was seen putting his arm around a member of staff as they spoke on the way to his flight

King Charles was driven away from RAF Northolt in a royal limousine

Crowds lined the roads as the new King and Queen Consort arrived at Buckingham Palace

King Charles stepped out of the vehicle at Buckingham Palace as the monarch for the first time

King Charles then stopped to shake hands and speak to members of the public who had gathered outside the palace

Some greeted the King with kisses and well wishes, while others offered him their sympathy and condolences



He also read messages left at the palace to his mother the late Queen

He was joined by Camilla as they read some of the tributes