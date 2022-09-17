A thanksgiving service has been held in Accra in honour of the late British Monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.

Photo credit: Dr Bawumia’s Facebook page.

The solemn ceremony came off on Friday at The Cathedral Church Of The Most Holy Trinity on Accra High Street.

Photo credit: Dr Bawumia’s Facebook page.

It was a service of exhortation and songs which afforded the Anglican Church, clergymen from other denominations, sympathisers from various political divides and other dignitaries to eulogise the Queen.

In attendance was the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Chief of Staff; Frema Osei Opare, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration; Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Gbese Mantse, Nii Ayi Bonte II and the British High Commissioner for Ghana, Harriet Thompson.

Photo credit: Dr Bawumia’s Facebook page.

North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP), Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Worldwide Miracle Outreach founder Dr Lawrence Tetteh, among others were also present.

Dr Bawumia, extending his condolence, praised the Queen for her “remarkable leadership in an era marked by strong anti-colonial and independence waves in the African continent.”

Photo credit: Dr Bawumia’s Facebook page.

“It is, therefore , not surprising that under her reign, the Commonwealth saw such a huge transformation,” the Vice President eulogised.

Check out more photos below: