Three hundred and five Police men have arrived in Wa to beef up security in the municipality following the alleged killing or abduction of residents including private security personnel.

Nine persons have allegedly been killed since February this year, with seven of them being private security men.

On Friday, irate youth in Wa stormed the Wa Naa’s palace and later occupied the main Wa traffic light, blocking movement of vehicles for over an hour.

Shops belonging to foreigners were also locked by the irate youth.

A fifteen year old was allegedly hit by a stray bullet and is responding to treatment.