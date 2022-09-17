Police
Police

Three hundred and five Police men have arrived in Wa to beef up security in the municipality following the alleged killing or abduction of residents including private security personnel.

Nine persons have allegedly been killed since February this year, with seven of them being private security men.

305 Police men arrive in Wa to beef up security

On Friday, irate youth in Wa stormed the Wa Naa’s palace and later occupied the main Wa traffic light, blocking movement of vehicles for over an hour.

305 Police men arrive in Wa to beef up security

Shops belonging to foreigners were also locked by the irate youth.

305 Police men arrive in Wa to beef up security

A fifteen year old was allegedly hit by a stray bullet and is responding to treatment.

305 Police men arrive in Wa to beef up security