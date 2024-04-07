President Akufo-Addo’s 80th birthday celebrations reached its peak with an extravagant Thanksgiving Service.

The service which took place at the Accra Ridge church had in attendance Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and various stalwarts of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

While the congregation rocked their all-white outfits, the celebrant Akufo-Addo looked dapper in a grey suit

Among the esteemed guests captured in the footage were First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo, Second Lady Samira Bawumia, Chief of Staff Akosua Frema-Osei Opare, Minister for Education Dr. Yaw Osei-Adutwum, and former NPP General Secretary Kwabena Agyei Agyapong.

The heartwarming video showcases President Akufo-Addo and his fellow attendees rising to their feet, engaging in spirited singing and dancing as an expression of gratitude to God for the president’s remarkable milestone.

Notably, Bawumia was captured sharing a joyful dance with his wife, while they both join in the chorus of songs.

Watch video below: