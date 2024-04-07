The Ghana Police Service has arrested one person and pursing three others in a robbery incident on the Juaso-Nkawkaw highway.

The robbery occurred when the suspect and three accomplices targeted drivers and passengers along the highway, particularly at Atwedie near Juaso in the Ashanti region.

Their operation caused a significant disruption to traffic flow during the early hours of Sunday, April 7, 2024.

Upon receiving reports of the incident, police patrol teams rushed to the scene to address the situation.

As a result, one suspect was apprehended, while the remaining three managed to evade capture and fled the scene.

Currently, the Ghana Police Service has launched an intelligence-led operation to track down and arrest the suspects to ensure they are brought to justice for their involvement in the robbery.