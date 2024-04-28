Guinness World Records (GWR) contender for longest walk-a-thon, Rafiwu Seidu has debunked rumors of his collapse during the arduous journey.

In hopes of establishing a new record, Rafiwu has embarked on a 381km walk from Techiman to Accra.

However, earlier reports suggested that Rafiwu had succumbed to exhaustion and was in a serious condition after purportedly collapsing upon reaching the Konongo township.

Videos circulated online depicted him appearing frail and receiving medical attention in an ambulance.

But, in a recent update, Rafiwu refuted these claims, asserting that he is still steadfastly committed to completing the walk-a-thon.

Contrary to the reports, he clarified that his current location is Nkawkaw with just less than 150km to reach Accra.

Rafiwu added that the video inundated on social media was of a moment during his scheduled recovery session conducted by the medical team.

During a break in his journey, the team actively engages in massaging his thighs and legs to alleviate any strain or discomfort.

He reassured supporters that his goal of completing the journey from Techiman to Accra on foot will be a success.

