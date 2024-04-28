The Chief of Agona Kwanyako in the Central Region, Nana Ampem Darkoh, has urged for peace between Muslim and Christian youths following a recent clash in the area.

Two weeks ago, tensions escalated in Agona Kwanyako during an altercation between Muslim youths from Agona Kwanyako and other groups from Agona Fawumanye over an alleged GHC 500 debt.

The confrontation turned violent, resulting in three injuries and property damage caused by live bullets fired during the altercation.

In response to the incident, Nana Ampem Darkoh and his sub-chief visited the Agona Kwanyako Mosque today to engage with the community.

They met with the Chief Imam, emphasizing the need for unity and understanding among the youth, regardless of religious affiliation. Nana Ampem Darkoh condemned the violence and urged the Kwanyako youth to refrain from seeking vengeance.

During the visit, Nana Ampem Darkoh called for reconciliation and dialogue to prevent further escalation of tensions. He stressed the importance of fostering harmony and cooperation among all residents of Agona Kwanyako.

Meanwhile, Alimi Yawu Ibrahim, the Public Relations Officer for Agona Kwanyako Zongo Youth, echoed the sentiments of peace and reconciliation.

He pledged to work with community leaders to educate and sensitize the Zongo youth on the importance of peaceful coexistence and conflict resolution.

