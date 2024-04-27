The Accra Circuit Court Three has remanded a supervisor into police custody for allegedly stabbing a businessman with a broken bottle, and a screwdriver.

Samuel Nii Duodoo denied causing harm to Isaac Kwadwo Asare and would be brought back to court on May 7, 2024.

Giving the facts, Police Chief Inspector Christine Bansah told the court, presided over by Susanna Eduful that Asare, the complainant, was a resident of Zongo Lane, Accra.

The accused person, Duodoo, is also a resident of Swalaba, Accra.

Chief Inspector Bansah said a year ago, both the complainant and accused person had a misunderstanding over the rental of an apartment in which the accused allegedly threatened that he would deal with the complainant.

Chief Inspector Bansah said on April 5, 2024, at about 1500 hours, the complainant was relaxing in a nearby house where the accused allegedly bumped into him and assaulted him.

The Court heard that they were separated by people around and on the same day, around 2030 hours, the accused allegedly pursued the complainant when he was having fun at a nearby drinking spot.

Chief Inspector Bansah said the accused, on seeing the complainant, pounced on him and without any provocation, broke a beer bottle and inflicted multiple wounds on the complainant.

The accused again used a screwdriver to stab the complainant in the stomach, the prosecution said, adding that the complainant bled profusely and was rushed to the James Town Police Station, where a police medical report form was issued to him to attend to a hospital for treatment.

Chief Inspector Bansah said the accused was arrested by the people around and handed over to the James Town Police, where he was re-arrested for investigation.

She said Duodoo admitted the offence in his investigation and issued a cautionary statement to the police.

After investigation, the accused was arraigned.

