The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has underlined the spiritual guidance of the various religious bodies in the country as the source of his successful 25-year reign on the Golden Stool.

“You have been with me from day one; your continued spiritual guidance has brought me this far”, he said.

Thanksgiving Service

This was contained in brief remarks made by the Asantehene during a grand non-denominational Thanksgiving service held at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi yesterday as part of his silver jubilee anniversary.

The day was the exact date Otumfuo ascended the throne 25 years ago.

“You are always with me, both physically and spiritually; your divine mercies have always lighted my path”, he told the well-attended gathering.

Sermon

Most Reverend Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo, the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church, Ghana, told the King that he was not alone on the ‘battlefront’ but that God in his wisdom had planted him to lead the people to prosperity.

“You will never walk alone. The Almighty God has prepared your path and that humans were limited to malign this enviable reign,” he told the Asantehene.

He said the king’s leadership potential, demonstrated through his education fund and also in the area of health, such as raising a whopping amount to refurbish the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), was worthy of emulation.

The prescribed cloth for the service was white and the Asantehene and his wife, Lady Julia, were in their resplendent white kente cloth and ‘kaba’ apparel.

Officiating ministers at the ceremony included Catholic Archbishop Emeritus, Most Rev. Peter Akwasi Sarpong, Catholic Archbishop of Kumasi, Most Rev. Gabriel Justice Anokye and the Archbishop of Ghana in the Province of West Africa, Most Rev. Cyril Kobina Ben-Smith.

The rest were the Anglican Archbishop Emeritus, Most Reverend Daniel Yinkah Sarfo, Past Presiding Bishop, Methodist Church of Ghana, Most Rev. Prof Emmanuel Asante, Ashanti Regional Chairman, Peace Council, Rev. Dr Seth Frimpong Coleman, and the Chairperson, Ashanti Presbytery, Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Reverend Samuel Ahima-Yeboah.

Other dignitaries present were the former Chief Justice of Ghana, Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, a Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusu Bio, the Vice-Chancellor of KNUST, Professor Mrs Rita Akosua Dickson, and some heads of the security agencies.

A non-denominational mass choir provided some musical tunes to grace the well-attended service.

