A driver escaped death when a fully loaded fuel tanker erupted into flames near Suhum on the Kumasi-Accra highway.

The fire, believed to have been caused by a mechanical fault, started from the front of the tanker and spread across to the rear.

Despite the intensity of the blaze, the tanker did not explode, causing the driver to escape in the nick of time.

The Ghana National Fire Service swiftly responded to the emergency, deploying personnel to the scene.

Despite their efforts to contain the fire, significant damage had already occurred by the time it was extinguished.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported, as the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.