Rhythm City actor Zola Hashatsi, who was friends with the star, Mpho Sebeng confirms the actor passed away on Sunday, 5 May morning.

Hashatsi reveals that the 30-year-old actor died in a car accident around Klerksdorp [in the Northwest province].

The South African will give an update on his memorial and funeral services as soon as possible.

Born on 1st December 1993, Mpho Sebeng was a rising star, known for his captivating performances in the following; Ring of Lies (2016), Collision (2022) and The Jakes Are Missing (2015). His charisma and talent earned him a dedicated following and the respect of his peers.

Tributes have poured in from across the industry, with fellow actors, directors, and fans expressing their shock and sadness.

Social media is flooded with messages of condolence and appreciation for Sebeng’s work. Fans are remembering his infectious smile and his ability to bring characters to life on stage and screen.