The chief of Akyem Kyebi-Apapam, Osabarima Okogyeaman Apagya Ofori IV, has issued a heartfelt appeal to the government to prioritize the completion of the road from Akyem Kyebi-Apapam to Akropong and Tumfa.

This call comes as the residents in communities along this stretch face significant challenges in transporting their agricultural produce to market centers which he said is severely impacting their livelihoods.

The inadequate road infrastructure has led to hurdles in getting foodstuffs to the market, resulting in some farmers facing bankruptcy as they struggle to sell their produce while majority perishes.

The chief urged the government to take swift action in constructing the road, stressing that the completion of the road would enable farmers to continue their agricultural activities and sustain their businesses effectively.

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for the Ayensuano Constituency, Teddy Safori Addi, echoed the chief’s sentiments.

He also urged political parties and stakeholders to prioritize peace and unity in the country, particularly in the lead-up to the upcoming elections.