

Doryumu, Kordiabe, Agormeda, Asebi and neighbouring communities in the Shai-Osudoku District in the Greater Accra region have blocked roads linking these areas to some parts of the region and Eastern region.

These communities have been warned to take back their natural resources if government is not ready to address issues regarding the deplorable road network which is impacting their lives negatively.

Blornyatomatse of Doryumu, Nene Anorbarh Sasraku II in an interview with Joy News said the communities are holding separate demonstrations but will merge and present a petition to the District Chief Executive of the area, Fred Offei.

The demonstration follows a media briefing in June which was to prepare the grounds it.

“We’re displeased with the way government has handled our concerns. We’re yet to hear from government following the press conference in June. The other communities will join us and will present our petition,” he said.

He added that successive governments have taken issues regarding deplorable road network for granted despite the impact on the local economy, health, transportation, and emergency services, among other issues and won’t have it anymore.

According to him, the quarry products from the area have been used in the construction of the Tema harbour, Tema-Akosombo highway, Tema to Aflao highway, railway project, providing land for high voltage poles carrying power from Akosombo dam to other parts of the country, providing land for the establishment of military schools and camps among endless contributions to national development.

The residents clad in red and black, and holding placards feel they will not be intimidated by heavy police presence and morning showers.

