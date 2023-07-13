The chiefs and people of Doryumu in the Shai-Osudoku District of the Greater Accra Region have threatened to boycott the 2024 general election over the deplorable nature of the road network in the area.

The reason, according to them, is due to the government’s failure to redeem its promise to fix the road every election year.

Some of the residents, who spoke on People’s Forum, a segment on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, said they feel deceived by the constant promises that are not unfulfilled.

Another resident stressed that if the road is not constructed, “we do not want to see even ballot boxes here. No road, no vote.”

A sub-chief of Doryumu, Nene Anorbaah Sasraku II, bemoaned how a district which has more than half of Ghana’s quarry sites is being denied their share of the national cake.

“We supplied almost half of the needed granite stones, which they used for road construction but our roads are very bad it is sad,” he fumed.

Nene Sasraku II said they have resolved to join the youth in the area for a massive demonstration to drum home their demands.

Also, commercial drivers in the area lamented about how the nature of their roads is affecting their businesses.

They claim to spend days on the road trying to repair faults on their cars caused by the deplorable road conditions.

Some of them said they are forced to increase transport fares to get more money to buy spare parts to fix their cars.