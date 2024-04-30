In the aftermath of the Ejisu constituency by-election, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is taking stock of their performance and charting a course for future success.

While their parliamentary candidate, Dr. Kwabena Boateng, emerged victorious with 55.8% of the votes, per provisional results, the margin of victory fell short of initial expectations.

The closest contender, Mr. Kwabena Aduomi, secured 43.3% of the total votes.

Their votes dropped from 82.83% in 2020 to 55.8% in 2024.

Acknowledging the narrower margin, the Ashanti Regional Organizer of the NPP, Mr. Francis Adomako, attributed the outcome partially to internal issues within the party.

In response, the party is gearing up to return to the drawing board, conducting thorough analyses to identify areas for improvement.

Speaking to Joy News, Mr Adomako said it has become necessary as ever to address internal grievances and fostering unity within the party ranks.

He outlined plans to engage with disgruntled members, pledging to seek reconciliation and woo back those considering alternative paths.

He added that the party must move from mere talks to imputing actions and do their homework as the country moves towards election later this year.

‘Breaking the 8’ remains the ultimate objective for the NPP, a feat that Adomako acknowledged as challenging but essential.