The Electoral Commission of Ghana has officially declared Kwabena Boateng, the candidate representing the New Patriotic Party (NPP), as the winner of the closely watched Ejisu by-election.

In a field of six candidates, including three independents, Boateng emerged as the frontrunner, securing an impressive 27,782 votes, which accounts for 55.79% of the total votes cast across the 204 polling stations.

His closest contender, Kwabena Aduomi, also put up a strong showing, securing 21,536 votes, representing 43.24% of the total 49,801 votes.

Among the other contenders, Esther Osei of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) garnered 89 votes (0.18%), while Beatrice Boakye of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) secured 149 votes (0.3%).

Independent candidates Joseph Fredua and Joseph Atakorah received 222 votes (0.45%) and 23 votes (0.05%) respectively.

Total votes cast was 52, 218 with 417 rejected ballots.

There was a decline in overall turnout as only 47.02% of the electorate actively participating in the electoral process.

Electorates of Ejisu came out on Tuesday to cast their vote to elect a new Member of Parliament following the death of their MP John Kumah.