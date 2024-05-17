The elected Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejisu in the Ashanti Region, Kwabena Boateng has taken his oath of allegiance and office.
This was at a brief ceremony on Friday, May 17, 2024, after Parliament resumed from recess.
The solemn oath-taking event was presided over by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.
Speaker Bagbin charged the MP to be diligent in his service to the nation and constituents.
Mr Boateng’s parliamentary journey follows a by-election on April 30 after the untimely death of his predecessor, John Kumah, on March 7.
Mr Boateng secured 27,782 votes, which constituted 55.79% of the total ballots cast in the election contested by six candidates.
His close contender and former MP, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, who contested as an independent candidate, polled 21,536 votes, representing 43.24% of the vote share.
