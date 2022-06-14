Ejisu Member of Parliament (MP), John Kumah has denied claims he secured 50 slots in the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) for constituents.

According to the MP who doubles as a Deputy Finance Minister, the reports are negative spin and propaganda been placed on a group of newly recruited immigration officers who visited the constituency.

In a statement released by him, he explained that the said officers were at the Ejisu Solution Centre which has been set up to tackle unemployment in the area to show their appreciation for the support they received ahead of their recruitment.

The statement stressed that the immigration officers were not up to 50 and some of them are from Assin Fosu, Berekum, Kwame Danso and other places.

“In Ejisu, we have set up a 24/7 solution centre that is designed to prepare and support job applicants who need assistance to prepare for any job opening of their choice.

Ejisu MP, John Kumah in a group photograph with the immigration officers and others.

“The centre trains job applicants on the best practices they must follow when applying for jobs, how to prepare for interviews, and CV writing among several others,” portions of the statement read.

The Centre he indicated does not only serve the people of Ejisu but youth in the Ashanti region and its surrounding environments.

“Over the years, the centre has assisted young people to secure jobs in both private and public institutions through proper career guidance and training. We receive job requests from youth across the country and we try our best to prepare and assist them to apply for jobs,” the statement added.

It continued: “The Ejisu Solution Centre will continue to assist Young Persons who need support in finding job placement in Ghana, the Ejisu Club 100 has been of immense support to young entrepreneurs as well. Together we can create wealth and build a prosperous Ghana.”