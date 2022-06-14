The Black Stars have finished third in the 2022 edition of the Kirin Cup tournament after beating chile on penalties.

Ghana’s head coach, Otto Addo made five changes to his team for their second match on Tuesday morning.

After 90 minutes of thriller, which saw the West African side finish the game with nine men, the Stars managed to secure a 3-1 win in the penalty shootout to clinch the third spot.

Both teams in the first half were unable to take advantage of their opportunities as neither side could find the back of the net.

Things were particularly difficult for Ghana in the second half of the game after Seidu Alidu and Mubarak Wakaso were sent off.

Addo’s men played the last 12 minutes of the game with nine men but forced the game into a penalty shootout.

Eupen goalkeeper, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen made two saves to help Ghana earn a hard-fought victory.