Songstress Sista Afia has sent a reply to her disparager, Efia Odo, for her constant body shaming comments.

The two had been on each other’s neck after Efia Odo, during a celebrity show, described Sista Afia’s body in unpleasant terms.

This caused the songstress to threaten to punch Efia whenever they met.

In another subtle reply, Sista Afia has flaunted her unedited body in some bikini photos to prove she is naturally beautiful as she has always claimed.

Rocking a colourful bikini, she put her newly acquired curves on display while enjoying the sea breeze.

She added a brief-yet-targeted caption, “people won’t like you and you will live”.