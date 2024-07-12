Actress and influencer Efia Odo asked a user on X (formerly Twitter) to refrain from insulting her in reaction to a social media post featuring an image of songstress Sista Afia.

The user had asked his followers to identify the celebrity in the picture, posting a recent photo of Sista Afia in the USA, possibly without realizing it.

Interestingly, one of the people who replied to the post mentioned “Efia Odo”.

Efia Odo, seeing the post, was displeased with the response and tweeted, “Don’t ever disrespect me like this, I beg you!”

The exchange gained more traction when Sista Afia replied, “Industry Machine STFUP!!!!!!!!!!”

This incident isn’t the first time Sista Afia and Efia Odo have had a public spat. They have had their differences in the past and have called each other out over various issues.

